Two masked suspects allegedly entered a Kailua residence late Saturday and used a “dangerous instrument” to rob two teenagers of their property.

The incident was reported to Honolulu police at 12:45 a.m. by an 18-year-old male. Police said a 17-year-old male was also a victim.

Police said they have not made any arrests and the case remains under investigation.