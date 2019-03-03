 Haena State Park repairs completed as Kuhio Highway reopening nears
Haena State Park repairs completed as Kuhio Highway reopening nears

Associated Press
March 3, 2019
Updated March 3, 2019 9:30am
HAENA, Hawaii >> State officials say Haena State Park on Kauai has a new boardwalk and freshly paved parking lot.

But visitors won’t get to use them until flood-damaged Kuhio Highway reopens and road access is restored. That could happen by end of next month.

The Garden Island newspaper reports the Division of State Parks is also setting up a system to cut the number of daily park visitors to 900 from 2,000. That’s in hopes of alleviating congestion at the popular park.

The state hopes to do this by requiring people to pay for parking spots and shuttle bus seats online. Assistant Administrator Alan Carpenter says some details are still being worked out.

A boardwalk and pathway to Kee Beach and the Kalalau trailhead are being built through restored taro fields.

