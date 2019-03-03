Honolulu police investigate kidnapping of 2 kids in Mililani

The Honolulu Police Department said two children were briefly kidnapped in Mililani on Saturday night when two suspects drove off in a vehicle with the kids inside.

The Honolulu Police Department said two children were briefly kidnapped in Mililani on Saturday night when two suspects drove off in a vehicle with the kids inside.

The children, ages 4 and 14, were allegedly taken around 11:50 p.m. Saturday. About 35 minutes later, police said the suspects, an unknown male and female, abandoned the vehicle with the children unharmed inside.

The crime was reported by the car’s owners, a 41-year-old male and 37-year-old female.

Police are still investigating the incident.