Woman, 25, assaults health care worker; teen arrested at Leilehua High

A health care worker in the residential treatment area of a medical facility on Oahu was assaulted Friday, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A health care worker in the residential treatment area of a medical facility on Oahu was assaulted Friday, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Police would not disclose the location of the facility, but said they arrested a 25-year-old woman for second-degree assault in connection with the incident, which took place at 7:30 p.m. March 1.

The suspect was arrested at the scene at 9:10 p.m.

In a separate case, HPD arrested a 16-year-old male on a charge of first-degree terroristic threatening at Leilehua High School on Friday.

Police said the teen threatened a 51-year-old male educational staff member and was later arrested at the scene.