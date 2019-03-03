73-year-old charged in attack on 75-year-old at Iwilei senior home

A 73-year-old woman is facing a possible 10-year prison term for an attack on a 75-year-old fellow resident of a senior living apartment building in Iwilei.

An Oahu grand jury returned an indictment last Thursday charging Oksoon Kunosoki with second-degree robbery. State Circuit Judge Shirley Kawamura set Kunosoki’s bail at $5,000.

Deputy Prosecutor Scott Spallina, head of the city prosecutor’s elder abuse unit, told Kawamura that Kunosoki attacked the 75-year-old victim just outside the elevator of the 14-story Senior Residence at Iwilei on Feb. 19. Kunosoki was in the elevator. The victim was outside waiting to enter. Spallina said Kunosoki attacked when the elevator door opened.

He said Kunosoki struck the victim repeatedly in the face, took a cellphone and keys out of the victim’s hand and tried to remove the victim’s wedding ring and bracelets. He said the victim suffered injures to her head and hand.

Spallina said the victim knocked on doors in the hallway seeking help. One resident who let the victim in to her apartment suffered injuries fighting off Kunosoki efforts to get in.

A day after the attack the victim filed for restraining order against Kunosoki. Police arrested her the following day.