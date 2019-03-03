91st lei queen, court selected for upcoming Lei Day Celebration

Nicole Aiko Punahele Makamae Kahi O Mililani Nakamatsu was crowned Lei Queen at Kapolei Hale on Saturday, according to the City and County of Honolulu.

Nakamatsu was joined by First Princess Brittanie-Kristina Corpus and Princess Naiya Anelamainalanikuakaa Kuwaye-Naehu.

The trio was chosen as part of the Lei Court Selection ceremony and will preside over the 92nd Annual Lei Day Celebration on May 1 at Kapiolani Park. The theme for this year’s Lei Day is Lei Kahakai (seashore lei). They will also be the city’s Ambassadors of Aloha at public events.

All three are long-time hula dancers who were chosen for their lei-making ability, their English and Hawaiian speaking, their poise and their personality.

Nakamatsu is an ʻIolani School graduate and University of Washington alumna who majored in biology. Her late grandmother taught her to make her first lei.

Corpus is a Maryknoll School graduate pursuing a nursing degree from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Her love of lei-making has been enchanced by her passion for hula and hiking.

Kuwaye-Naehu attends Kamehameha Schools Kapalama and plans to pursue a business degree. She has competed in the Merrie Monarch Festival and makes lei with the Hawaiian Ensemble Performing Arts Club at Kamehameha School.