 Timeline of the battle over Hawaii reef fish
  • Sunday, March 3, 2019
  • 71°

Timeline of the battle over Hawaii reef fish

By Rob Perez rperez@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 3, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  March 3, 2019 at 12:25 am
Environmental and industry advocates have been battling for years over whether the state should end the commercial collection of aquarium fish from Hawaii reefs. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up