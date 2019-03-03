 Wahine basketball team caps senior day with a victory
  • Sunday, March 3, 2019
  • 71°

Wahine basketball team caps senior day with a victory

By Brian McInnis bmcinnis@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 3, 2019 12:05 am 
When the elaborate postgame ceremony ended, the sun hadn’t yet set on Hawaii women’s basketball senior night. Nor had it gone down on the Rainbow Wahine’s 2018-19 season. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up