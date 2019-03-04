Firefighters put out Kihei house fire

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Maui firefighters doused a Kihei house fire Monday afternoon that caused extensive smoke and fire damage.

Firefighters from three stations responded to a 2:14 p.m. on Humupea Place in Kihei.

Crews found a fire on the exterior of an ohana unit, which moved into the home’s interior.

No one was home at the time of the blaze and no one was injured.

Firefighters contained the fire by 2:30 p.m. and extinguished it at 3:10 p.m.

RedCross is assisting displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and a damage estimate was not immediately available.