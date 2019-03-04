 Firefighters put out Kihei house fire
  • Monday, March 4, 2019
  • 71°

Top News

Firefighters put out Kihei house fire

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 4, 2019
Updated March 4, 2019 9:50pm
ADVERTISING

Maui firefighters doused a Kihei house fire Monday afternoon that caused extensive smoke and fire damage.

Firefighters from three stations responded to a 2:14 p.m. on Humupea Place in Kihei.

Crews found a fire on the exterior of an ohana unit, which moved into the home’s interior.

No one was home at the time of the blaze and no one was injured.

Firefighters contained the fire by 2:30 p.m. and extinguished it at 3:10 p.m.

RedCross is assisting displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and a damage estimate was not immediately available.

PREVIOUS STORY
Speedy deadline for candidates in North Carolina election
NEXT STORY
Forbes names Bankoh among world’s best banks
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up