Multiple lanes of the H-1 Freeway eastbound have been closed after a vehicle hit the Gulick Avenue overpass, sending debris onto the highway, officials said this afternoon.

The incident occurred after 2 p.m. Police and state Department of Transportation officials were responding.

DOT officials say motorists should take Nimitz Highway, Dillingham Boulevard or School Street as alternate routes.