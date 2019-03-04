Hawaii state hospital administrator departing in May

The state Health Department announced today that William May, Hawaii State Hospital administrator, is leaving his post in early May. A national search is currently under way to find Mays successor.

May, who joined Hawaii State Hospital in July 2014, is leaving in early May to coincide with the end of the legislative session.

“Despite the growing census at the hospital, Bill has successfully led the hospital team to continually improve the quality of care for patients, working conditions for employees, and safety for the surrounding Kaneohe neighborhood,” state health director Bruce Anderson said in a news release. “Bill was always willing to share his expertise with the hospital team, the Department of Health, and the community. It has been a tremendous, 24/7 commitment and we wish Bill all the best as he spends more time with his family.”

Under May’s leadership, the hospital earned two comprehensive, three-year accreditations from The Joint Commission for compliance with performance standards in 2014 and 2017.

He was also instrumental in advancing the state hospital’s master plan, which includes the design and construction of a new $160 million, four-story, 144-bed forensic patient facility to replace an aging, 70-year-old building.

Grading of the site was completed in December, and construction of the building is expected to start this summer, with completion targeted for late 2020. The new facility should be ready for staff and patients in May 2021.

The new facility was modeled after the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo, a 451-bed psychiatric hospital, where May previously served as superintendent before joining the state hospital. Under his leadership, the Colorado Department of Human Services recognized the Pueblo Institute for improvement in performance.

“We recognize that finding a professional of Bill’s caliber to continue the positive momentum that he began at Hawaii State Hospital may take some time, so we have launched a national search now to find the right candidates for a smooth leadership transition,” said Edward Mersereau, deputy director of behavioral health, in a statement.