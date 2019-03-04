Southwest flying to Hawaii this month, offers low introductory fares

Southwest Airlines began a low-fare sale today in anticipation of starting its long-awaited service to Hawaii this month.

The carrier’s inaugural flight will come from Oakland International Airport to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on March 17. However, an airline spokesman said today the flight was already sold out.

Southwest will start service between Oakland and Maui on April 7. The carrier will begin flying between Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport and Honolulu on May 5 and will begin service between San Jose and Maui on Ma7 26.

On April 28, Southwest will begin interisland service, four-times daily in each direction, between Honolulu and Kahului. Beginning May 12, the carrier will begin service between Honolulu and Kona flying planes four times daily in each direction.

The additional interisland service will make it possible for Southwest to offer connecting service between Kona and both Oakland and San Jose.

Gary Kelly, Southwest Airlines’ Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement, “As we answer the call for Southwest in Hawaii with an initial schedule of service that speaks to a long-held hope of our customers, I applaud and congratulate our people for their steady and impressive work to bring our world-famous hospitality and game-changing value to the islands.”

Introductory low-fare flights between both Oakland and San Jose, Calif., and the other Hawaiian islands, are available for purchase through March 5 for as low as $49 one-way. Southwest’s interisland sale, as low as $29 one-way, will be available for purchase through March 5. Travel is good through June 19.

The carrier said it would announce additional details for the previously announced gateways of San Diego and Sacramento, and for Lihue in the coming weeks.

The carrier, which first announced its intention to begin Hawaii service in October 2o17, had expected to start flying sometime in February. The government shutdown delayed regulators from completing the carrier’s certification. It finally got approval last week with service expected to ramp up quickly.

Visit Southwest.com/Hawaii for more information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.