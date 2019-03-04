 Letter: State trying to raise boat harbor fees excessively
  • Monday, March 4, 2019
  • 71°

Letter: State trying to raise boat harbor fees excessively

Posted on March 4, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  March 3, 2019 at 3:36 am
I would like to make the community aware of the state’s Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) efforts to drive local fisherman and local people out of the state harbors (“State holding public hearings on proposed fee hikes at small boat harbors,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 21). Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up