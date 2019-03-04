 Letter: Signs might not stop lawsuits from hikers
  Monday, March 4, 2019
Letter: Signs might not stop lawsuits from hikers

Posted on March 4, 2019
I wholeheartedly agree that people should be charged a rescue fee if they trespass and disregard posted signs (“Bill proposes fines, reimbursement from trespassing hikers who require rescue,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 25). They put themselves and first responders in harm’s way. Read More

