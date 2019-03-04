Stolen urn returned by anonymous person

A person who wished to remain anonymous, turned in to police on Friday, a brass urn that was stolen in a burglary.

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police thanked the public for their help in recovering the urn, which contained the ashes of a dead family member.

A woman, returning to her McCully home on Malanai Street at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 20, discovered that someone had broken in and stolen the urn.

She did an inventory of the items in the home, and found that the brass urn containing her brother’s ashes, which had the name “Mark Kajiwara” engraved on the outside, was taken.