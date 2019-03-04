 Big Sexy found after bolting from New York firefighter shoot
  • Monday, March 4, 2019
News



Associated Press
March 4, 2019
Updated March 4, 2019 12:40pm


  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    In this photo provided by Michele Perosi-Froehlich, Big Sexy the cat looks up from a container of food in Perosi-Froehlich’s backyard in the Staten Island borough of New York. The cat went missing in January after it became frightened during a photo shoot at a New York City firehouse. Perosi-Froehlich recognized him as someone’s pet and posted his photo on Facebook where his owner recognized him.

NEW YORK >> Big Sexy the cat went on a five-week romp around New York City, bolting from a photo shoot for a bare-chested firefighter charity calendar.

The big black feline was finally found Friday on Staten Island after disappearing from a lower Manhattan firehouse.

The lost pet showed up in the backyard of a woman whose firefighter husband was a 9/11 first responder who died of cancer last year.

The firefighters called the cat Big Sexy, but its real name is Buddy. Staten Island resident Michele Froehlich-Perosi snapped a photo and posted it on Facebook. And the owner, Leslie Silbert, recognized her cat.

The code on the cat’s embedded chip confirmed this was, indeed, Big Sexy, aka Buddy.

LOOKING BACK

