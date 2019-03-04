 Wendy Williams returns to show, addresses health, marriage
  • Monday, March 4, 2019
  • 75°

News

Wendy Williams returns to show, addresses health, marriage

Associated Press
March 4, 2019
Updated March 4, 2019 12:00pm


  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2014

    In this photo, TV talk show host Wendy Williams arrives during the 2014 Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas. Williams talked about her health and marriage today as she returned to her talk show for the first time since December.

ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> Wendy Williams talked about her health and marriage as she returned to her talk show for the first time since December.

The audience today gave the 54-year-old a standing ovation.

Williams said she was off because of continued thyroid issues, which are associated with Graves’ disease. She said doctors were adjusting her medication and she’s doing “swell.” She also said she’s going to the gym seven days a week.

She addressed rumors that her marriage to Kevin Hunter is in trouble. Williams said she’s still “wearing my ring” and “it ain’t going anywhere.”

Williams said “marriages have ebbs and flows” and it isn’t easy. But she said her husband is her “best friend” and “lover.”

Guest hosts during her absence included Jerry O’Connell, Sherri Shepherd and Jason Biggs.

PREVIOUS STORY
Tamron Hall gets a new talk show, announces baby news
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up