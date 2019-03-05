 Forbes names Kylie Jenner youngest self-made billionaire
  • Tuesday, March 5, 2019
  • 78°

Top News

Forbes names Kylie Jenner youngest self-made billionaire

Associated Press
March 5, 2019
Updated March 5, 2019 12:41pm


  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Kylie Jenner arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York in 2018. At 21, Jenner has been named the youngest-ever, self-made billionaire by Forbes magazine.

ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> Move over Mark Zuckerberg. At 21, Kylie Jenner has been named the youngest-ever, self-made billionaire by Forbes magazine.

Forbes estimated that Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics is worth at least $900 million, and she owns it all. She hits the billion-dollar mark when you add in cash she has already pulled from the profitable business, the magazine said.

Facebook’s Zuckerberg was 23 when he hit the big B mark.

Jenner told Forbes the milestone is a “nice pat on the back.”

Detractors have wondered as the Jenner-Kardashian sibling climbed her way to a billionaire exactly what Forbes means by “self-made.” Her family, after all, is rich and famous. Her mom, Kris Jenner, helped build her business.

Forbes says as long as she didn’t inherit a business or money, she’s labeled self-made.

PREVIOUS STORY
Hello Kitty to make her big screen debut
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up