High surf advisory in effect for most isles as windy conditions continue

A high surf advisory has been issued for the east-facing shores of islands stretching from Kauai to the Big Island due to a large, north-northeast swell, effective through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Weather officials said the swell, combined with locally strong, northeast winds will produce elevated rough surf along most east-facing shores of the isles through Wednesday night.

Surf is expected to reach 10 to 14 feet today, then lower to 6 to 10 feet Wednesday along east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and the Big Island.

Besides strong, breaking waves weather officials say there will be strong rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice given by ocean safety officials. When in doubt, do not go out.

Forecasters, meanwhile, say mostly dry weather is expected this afternoon through tomorrow evening, but a new low is expected to linger near the Big Island through early next week, bringing possible showers. Clouds may also hover over Maui and the Big Island from late tonight through early Thursday.

Windy weather is also likely to continue through early next week, some of which may be strong enough to require wind advisories.

A small craft advisory for waters off of Kauai, Oahu, Maui County and the Big Island, remains in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday.