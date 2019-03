Police temporarily closed a section of Kapaa Quarry Road this morning after a motor vehicle crash.

The crash occurred shortly before 6:10 a.m. Police said one person was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police closed Kapaa Quarry Road between Mokapu Saddle Road and Kalanianaole Highway to investigate and reopened the roadway at about 7 a.m.