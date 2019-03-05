Kauai man who fatally stabbed his mother is acquitted by reason of insanity

A Kauai Circuit Court judge acquitted a man by reason of insanity today in the stabbing death of his 69-year-old mother.

Fifth Circuit Court Judge Randal Valenciano acquitted Louis Landsman on the charge of second-degree murder and committed him to the custody of the Hawaii State Hospital.

Landsman had waived his right to a jury trial.

On May 17, Landsman, then 34, allegedly fatally stabbed his mother, Charlene Landsman of Kapaa, with a large hunting knife at First Hawaiian Bank in Lihue.

Witnesses said he had visited the bank three times that day. His mother told co-workers to call police if he came back, but canceled the request when he returned. She was stabbed on his third visit.

Police said Landsman, who is from Moloaa, Kauai, walked into the bank where his mother worked, approached his mother, then stabbed her and fled on foot.

A witness said she saw Landsman, disheveled, shirtless and barefoot, pacing near the bank.

When he returned to the bank parking lot, police apprehended him.