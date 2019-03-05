 Remains of New York sailor killed at Pearl Harbor identified
  Tuesday, March 5, 2019
Remains of New York sailor killed at Pearl Harbor identified

Associated Press
March 5, 2019
Updated March 5, 2019 3:55pm


    Charles M. Stern Jr.

ALBANY, N.Y. >> Pentagon officials say the remains of an American sailor from upstate New York who was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Tuesday that the remains of Charles M. Stern Jr., of Albany, have been accounted for.

Stern was a 26-year-old ensign assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma when the Japanese aerial attack on Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941, sank the vessel as its mooring at Ford Island.

The Oklahoma was hit by multiple torpedoes and capsized. Stern and more than 400 other crewmembers were killed. The Navy spent the next three years recovering remains from the wreck. They were interred in nearby cemeteries.

Stern’s remains were among those disinterred in 2015 in an attempt to identify the Oklahoma’s unknowns.

