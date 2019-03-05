Report: University of Hawaii among dozens of schools targeted by Chinese hackers seeking military research

The University of Hawaii is among more than 27 universities that have been targeted by Chinese hackers seeking to steal maritime technology research being conducted for the military, the Wall Street Journal reported today.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The University of Hawaii is among more than 27 universities that have been targeted by Chinese hackers seeking to steal maritime technology research being conducted for the military, the Wall Street Journal reported today.

UH, the University of Washington and Massachusetts Institute of Technology were among the institutions in the United States, Canada and Southeast Asia, the Journal reported, citing information provided by iDefense, a cybersecurity intelligence unit of Accenture Security.

The ongoing cyber campaign by Beijing to steal U.S. military research dates to at least April 2017.

A UH spokesman said this morning that the university would provide a response to the report.

The findings are the latest indication that Chinese efforts to obtain U.S. military and economic secrets are on the rise, the newspaper said.

iDefense identified universities being targeted by Chinese hackers by noting that their networks were connecting with servers in China controlled by a Chinese hacking group known by a variety of names including Temp.Periscope, Leviathan and Mudcarp, according to the Journal.

Spear phishing emails that looked like legitimate messages between one university and another but were actually cyberattacks loaded with malicious software appear to have been sent out, the newspaper said.

iDefense found that nonpublic files belonging to UH’s Applied Research Laboratory “were laced with malware and sent to other targets, suggesting a successful intrusion at Hawaii,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

UH said on its website that its Applied Research Laboratory “serves as a research center of excellence for critical Navy and national defense, science, technology and engineering with a focus in naval missions and related areas.”

As a designated Navy-sponsored research laboratory administered by UH, the lab conducts “strategic research” for the Navy, the Department of Defense and other government agencies in the areas of astronomy, ocean science, remote sensing, electro optics, and engineering support to sensors, communications, and information technology, the university said.