 Cravings: Hawai’i Harvest Honey offers variety of products
  • Tuesday, March 5, 2019
  • 77°

Cravings: Hawai’i Harvest Honey offers variety of products

By Betty Shimabukuro bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 5, 2019 4:05 pm  Updated on  March 5, 2019 at 4:27 pm
Yellow ginger and bright orange turmeric go into Hawai‘i Harvest Honey. A red i‘iwi bird decorates the lid. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up