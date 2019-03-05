 Quickbites: McDonald’s, Davis Wines, Top of Waikiki, Genki Sushi
  • Tuesday, March 5, 2019
  • 77°

Quickbites: McDonald’s, Davis Wines, Top of Waikiki, Genki Sushi

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on March 5, 2019 4:05 pm  Updated on  March 5, 2019 at 4:27 pm
All the local food news you can use, courtesy Crave. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up