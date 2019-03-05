 Teacher wins $10K for reading fine print in insurance policy
Associated Press
March 5, 2019
Updated March 5, 2019 4:10pm


    Squaremouth, a Florida travel insurance company, has awarded Georgia high school teacher Donelan Andrews $10,000 for reading the fine print in a policy she recently purchased.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. >> A Florida travel insurance company has awarded a Georgia high school teacher $10,000 for reading the fine print in a policy she recently purchased.

A Squaremouth statement says Donelan Andrews claimed the prize 23 hours after the contest began.

The St. Petersburg-based company says it launched the secret contest Feb. 11. Buried in the fine print was a promise of $10,000 for the first person to send an email to a specific address.

Besides the $10,000 for Andrews, Squaremouth says it’s giving another $10,000 to a children’s literacy charity, plus $5,000 each to the two schools where Andrews teaches consumer economics.

Andrews says she applied for retirement a week before winning the contest. The prize will fund a trip to Scotland with her husband to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary.

