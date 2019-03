Honolulu firefighters are battling a brush fire raging this afternoon in Maili.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Honolulu firefighters are battling a brush fire raging this afternoon in Maili.

Fire Capt. Scot Seguirant said 12 units and 31 firefighters, including the Honolulu Fire Department’s A-1 helicopter, are on the scene at Farrington Highway and Kaukama Road.

The fire started at 3:14 p.m.

Seguirant said there was no information on containment progress or how many acres have been blackened.