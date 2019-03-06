Honolulu firefighters put out fire at rental unit in Kailua

Honolulu firefighters put out a fire at a home in Kailua early this morning.

Firefighters received a call at 2:47 a.m., and responded with six units staffed with 22 personnel at 140 Ohana St. Upon arrival at 2:52 a.m., they found light smoke emanating from the garage of a one-story accessory dwelling unit. The fire was brought under control at 2:58 a.m. and extinguished at 3:11 a.m.

A man and woman from the main home, and their male tenant, were in the rental unit at the time of the fire. All three were able to escape without injuries.

The fire remains under investigation. Damages were confined to the garage area, and are estimated at $50,000 to the structure and $15,000 to its contents.

The home had working smoke detectors, but did not have fire sprinklers.