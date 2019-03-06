 Oregon city will have last Blockbuster store in world
Associated Press
March 6, 2019
Updated March 6, 2019 6:30pm


    Scott Thornton takes a selfie in front of the Bend, Ore., Blockbuster. The Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon became the last one in the US last year. And now it’s the only one in the world. The Bulletin reports that a Blockbuster store in Perth, Australia is closing later this month, leaving the Bend franchise alone on the planet.

BEND, Ore. >> The Blockbuster store in a city near central Oregon became the last one in the U.S. last year. And soon it’ll be the only one in the world.

The Bulletin reports that a Blockbuster store in Perth, Australia, is closing later this month, leaving the Bend franchise alone on the planet.

Blockbuster stores in Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska, closed last July.

The yellow-and-blue themed movie rental stores were once everywhere, with 9,000 stores worldwide.

But competition from on-demand movie-streaming services like Netflix and Hulu forced Blockbuster to declare bankruptcy in 2010.

The company closed all of its corporate-owned stores in 2014.

The remaining franchised stores kept closing until the Bend Blockbuster was the last one.

Manager Sandi Harding says the store is a tourist attraction and won’t close anytime soon.

