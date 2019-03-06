 Sinkhole opens at Kentucky zoo; no animals or people hurt
  Wednesday, March 6, 2019
Sinkhole opens at Kentucky zoo; no animals or people hurt

Associated Press
March 6, 2019
Updated March 6, 2019 3:55pm


    Officials stand on one edge of a giant sinkhole on the property of the Louisville Zoo today in Louisville, Ky. Louisville Zoo spokeswoman Kyle Shepherd told news outlets the sinkhole was found Wednesday in an undeveloped area away from any zoo animals. She said no people or animals were reported injured and no buildings damaged.



    Officials stand on one edge of a giant sinkhole on the property of the Louisville Zoo today in Louisville, Ky. Louisville Zoo spokeswoman Kyle Shepherd told news outlets the sinkhole was found Wednesday in an undeveloped area away from any zoo animals. She said no people or animals were reported injured and no buildings damaged.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. >> A Kentucky zoo has closed while engineers study a newly discovered sinkhole nearly as large as a football field.

Louisville Zoo spokeswoman Kyle Shepherd told news outlets the sinkhole was found today in an undeveloped area away from any zoo animals. She said no people or animals were reported injured and no buildings damaged.

Louisville Metro Emergency Services Director Jody Meiman says officials estimate the sinkhole is about 50 yards by 85 yards (45 meters by 75 meters) and about 50 feet (15 meters) deep in spots.

The nearby Louisville Mega Cavern also said today it is temporarily closed because of a 3.4 earthquake reported Tuesday in neighboring Tennessee.

Officials said they haven’t determined whether the earthquake caused the sinkhole. Meiman says causes could include rain or “natural occurrences” underground.

