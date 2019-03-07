 Customs officer shoots himself in hand at Vegas airport
  • Thursday, March 7, 2019
  • 78°

Top News

Customs officer shoots himself in hand at Vegas airport

Associated Press
March 7, 2019
Updated March 7, 2019 10:22am


  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Departing passengers wait in line at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas in 2015.

ADVERTISING

LAS VEGAS >> Authorities say a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer wounded himself in the hand when he accidentally fired his gun in a locker area at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

Airport and Las Vegas police officials said today that no one else was injured in the shooting about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in a secure area of Terminal 3, an international arrivals building.

Customs and Border Protection spokesman Jaime Ruiz in Los Angeles calls it a work-related accident and says the officer is in good condition. His name was not made public.

Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews says the locker area is not accessible to the public.

Officer Larry Hadfield says police determined the shooting wasn’t a criminal act.

PREVIOUS STORY
China’s Huawei sues to challenge U.S. security law
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up