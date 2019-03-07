Hawaiian Airlines carried fewer passengers in February

Hawaiian Airlines reported today that its passenger traffic fell 3.3 percent in February, which given Valentines Day is typically one of the better months for Hawaiis visitor industry.

The state’s largest carrier transported 870,538 passengers compared with 900,109 in February 2018. Hawaiian’s load factor — or the percentage of seats filled — dropped by 0.3 percentage points to 84.5 percent from 84.8 percent.

Revenue passenger miles — or one paying passenger transported one mile — increased 2.3percent to almost 1.23 million. Available seat miles, or one seat transported one mile, rose 2.8 percent to nearly 1.49 million.

For the year, passenger traffic has fallen 2.3 percent to more than 1.8 million. The airline’s revenue passenger miles — or one paying passenger transported one mile — rose 3.6 percent to nearly 2.6 million, and its available seat miles — or one seat transported one mile — increased 3.7 percent to nearly 3.19 million. Its load factor — or the percentage of seats filled — slipped 0.1 percentage points to 84.4 from 84.5 percent.

The results compare to the carrier’s year-end 2018 performance, which just resulted in Hawaiian announcing that it would award $31 million in profit sharing and performance bonuses to employees following what was an “exceptional” year.

Hawaiian Airlines carried an all-time high of 11,840,178 passengers in 2018 amid a fleet expansion. Hawaiian’s passenger traffic last year rose 2.9 percent from 11,505,324 in 2017 as the airline took delivery of nine A321neo aircraft during 2018 to bring the size of its A321neo fleet to 11 aircraft.

Hawaiian, which made the announcement after the market closed, saw its shares fall 0.32 cents to $25.88 during the regular trading session.