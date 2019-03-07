 Sidewalk reconstruction near Honolulu City Hall will last for three weeks
  Thursday, March 7, 2019
Sidewalk reconstruction near Honolulu City Hall will last for three weeks

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 7, 2019
Updated March 7, 2019 12:10pm


    Sidewalk reconstruction is scheduled on Alapai, South Beretania, South King and Punchbowl Streets.

Pedestrians will need to take a detour starting Monday as construction crews begin reconstructing portions of the sidewalk around the Frank Fasi Municipal Building and Honolulu City Hall.

A Honolulu contractor will begin reconstructing portions of the sidewalk on Alapai, South Beretania, South King Street and Punchbowl Streets on March 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to a news release from the city Department of Facility Maintenance.

The sidewalk reconstruction project includes the following areas:

>> Mauka side of South King Street between Punchbowl Street and Alapai Street;

>> Ewa side of Alapai Street between South King Street and South Beretania Street;

>> Makai side of South Beretania Street between Alapai Street and Lisbon Street.

The work is scheduled to be completed by March 29. There will be no construction work on March 26, which is Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole Day.

During construction hours, on-street parking will be limited in the following areas:

>> Mauka side of South King Street between Punchbowl Street and Alapai Street;

>> Ewa side of Punchbowl Street between South King Street;

>> Queen Street.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the project may contact DFM at 768-3600.

