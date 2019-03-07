2020 national holidays in Japan changed for Olympics, new emperor

Tokyo >> The government announced a list of national holidays for 2020, including the new emperors birthday and holidays that have been moved due to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The holiday for the emperor’s birthday is currently observed on Dec. 23. Following the crown prince’s accession to the throne on May 1, the holiday will move to Feb. 23.

Three holidays will fall on different dates due to the opening and closing ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics.

>> Marine Day: Normally on the third Monday in July, the holiday will be moved to July 23 — the eve of the opening ceremony.

>> Health-Sports Day: Renamed Sports Day, it will be on July 24, the opening ceremony of the Olympics. It is usually held on the second Monday in October.

>> Mountain Day: It will be moved from Aug. 11 to Aug. 10, the day after the closing ceremony.

By setting public holidays on such dates, the government aims to avoid transport congestion caused by commuters going to work and school and smoothly provide security in the vicinity of the venues where Olympic events will be held.