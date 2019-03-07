 Despite obstacles, Wahine basketball team could vault to No. 2 in Big West
  • Thursday, March 7, 2019
  • 70°

Despite obstacles, Wahine basketball team could vault to No. 2 in Big West

By Brian McInnis bmcinnis@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 7, 2019 12:05 am 
After all the ups and downs the Hawaii women’s basketball team has endured in 2018-19, it is no small thing to be playing for second place in the final week of the regular season. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up