Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

College: Oregon at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

ILH: Kamehameha vs. Damien at CORP 1; Punahou at Mid-Pacific; ‘Iolani vs. Saint Louis at Goeas Field; Hanalani vs. St.

Francis at CORP 2; Pac-Five vs. Maryknoll at Ala Wai Field; games start at 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: Outrigger Resorts Hawaii Spring Fling Tournament—Niagara vs. St. Bonaventure, 1 p.m.; California vs.

Niagara, 3:30 p.m.; California vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Punahou, 4 p.m., at Ala Wai NP.

TENNIS

ILH girls: Maryknoll vs. Le Jardin, 4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon courts; Mid-Pacific at

Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; Island Pacific at Punahou, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Invitational–Pepperdine vs. Ball State, 4 p.m.; King at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; matches at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Division I boys: Punahou at

Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha at Hawaii Baptist, 7 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Hanalani vs. Le

Jardin, 5 p.m. at Hawaii Baptist; St. Francis at Damien, 6 p.m.

OIA West boys: Aiea at Waipahu;

Campbell at Leilehua; Mililani at Nanakuli; Waialua at Radford; Waianae at Pearl City. JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College: Oregon at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

SOFTBALL

College: Outrigger Resorts Hawaii Spring Fling Tournament—St. Bonaventure vs. California, 1 p.m.; Niagara vs. St. Bonaventure, 3:30 p.m.; Niagara vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: Holy Names at Hawaii Hilo (doubleheader), noon.

OIA East: Castle at Roosevelt, 3 p.m.

OIA West: Pearl City at Kapolei, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waipahu at McKinley, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; Maryknoll vs. Le Jardin, 4 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park; Hawaii Baptist vs. St. Francis, 4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon courts; Punahou at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school: Velasco Invitational at Radford, 3 p.m. Teams: Aiea, Farrington, Kapaa, Nanakuli, Radford, Waianae, Waipahu.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Invitational–Pepperdine vs. King, 4 p.m.; Ball State at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; matches at Stan Sheriff Center.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I—‘Iolani at Punahou, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Varsity II—Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.

Bulletin Board

Coaching Vacancy

Boys Basketball. ‘Iolani School is seeking a Program Head and Coach. The program head will be responsible for all aspects of the boys basketball program. Significant coaching experience highly preferred. Applicants will be required to meet all ‘Iolani School, ILH and HHSAA requirements. Interested applicants should email resume with references to Maurice Maggiolino, Co-Athletic Director at mmaggiolino@iolani.org. Accepting applications through March 15..

Volleyball

OIA

Varsity Boys

Kaiser def. Roosevelt 25-17, 25-13

Kahuku def. Anuenue 25-9, 25-15

Farrington def. Kalani 25-20, 23-25, 15-7

Junior Varsity Boys

Kaiser def. Roosevelt 21-19, 21-13

Farrington def. Kalani 21-15, 21-12

ILH

Varsity Boys

Christian Academy def. Lanakila Baptist 29-27, 24-26, 25-23.

Hawaiian Mission def. Island Pacific 15-25, 25-23, 25-10

Junior Varsity Boys

‘Iolani Black def Kamehameha-White 25-20, 25-17

‘Iolani Red def Saint Louis 25-15, 25-17

BIIF

Varsity Boys

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Ehunui 25-5, 25-15, 25-7

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Konawaena 25-13, 25-12, 25-16

Softball

ILH

St. Francis 6, Pac-Five 0

W—Sierrah Kupihea. L—Krystal Akagi.

Leading hitters—P5: Akagi 2-3. St.F: Kaena Keliinoi 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Jordyn Lono 2-4, run; Shaylann Grace 3-4, run, 2 RBI; Kupihea 2-3, RBI.

Maryknoll 16, Kamehameha 9

W—Aloha Akaka. L—Haley Lyman.

Baseball

OIA

Farrington 5, Kalani 1

W—Clyde Enos. L—Tyrus Viela.

Leading hitters—Farr: Reece Shioji 1-3, run, RBI, HR. Kaln: Cole Amine 2-3.

BIIF

Kamehameha-Hawaii 16, Ka’u 1

W—Zakaia Michaels. L—Jocyiah Mukini.

Leading hitters—KSH: Michaels 2-2, 2 runs; Skyler Paulo run, 2 RBI; Keahi Hisashima run, 2 RBI.