Hawaii men’s basketball team rallies for win at UC Davis

The Hawaii men’s basketball team rallied for a 76-69 win at UC Davis today, snapping a three-game losing streak heading into the Rainbow Warriors’ regular-season finale.
UH (17-12, 8-7 Big West) came back from as many as 16 points down, including an 11-point gap at halftime, by shooting 53.6 percent from the field (15-for-28) and 94.1 percent at the foul line (16-for-17) in the second half.
Brocke Stepteau led the comeback effort with 17 points, four rebounds and five assists. He shot 6-for-9 from the field and 4-for-4 at the foul line. Eddie Stansberry added 12 points, Drew Buggs 11 and Leland Green 10.
UH outdid Davis 38-6 in bench points.
UC Davis (11-18, 7-8) got 26 points from reigning Big West player of the year TJ Shorts II. The point guard made 11 of his 12 free-throw attempts.
During a 19-2 run in the second half, Stansberry and Green hit consecutive 3s to tie the game at 44. Stansberry added another with 12:40 left for UH’s first lead since the opening minutes.
Davis regained the lead briefly on Rogers Printup’s basket with 8:18 left. But Green came right back with a 3 and Buggs followed with a three-point play for a lead the Rainbows would not relinquish.
When the Aggies drew within 67-65 with 2:35 left, Stepteau stuck a layup, followed by a pair of free throws the next trip down.
Zigmars Raimo, Green and Jack Purchase went 5-for-6 at the line in the final minute to seal it.
Hawaii plays at Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, then will remain on the mainland for the Big West tournament next week.
