  • Thursday, March 7, 2019
UH baseball team to battle Oregon, injuries

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 7, 2019 12:05 am 
In announcing Wednesday’s medical report, Hawaii baseball coach Mike Trapasso reported that outfielder Tyler Best received some stitches but avoided serious injury after he “face-planted” during a moped mishap. Read More

