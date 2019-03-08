Downed power line sparks fires on Mariner’s Ridge

A downed power line sparked two fires in Mariners Ridge this evening.
Firefighters pulled in hoses after responding to a brush fire atop Mariner’s Ridge tonight.
Honolulu firefighters pulled in hoses after responding to a brush fire atop Mariner’s Ridge this evening. At the scene handing out water to firefighters was former mayor and prosecutor Peter Carlisle, who lives nearby.
One fire spread near homes and a second fire was located further up the ridge. Five Honolulu Fire Department units responded to the fires that were fully contained by 7:27 p.m.
HFD said strong wind conditions challenged the efforts of firefighters. Less than one acre was burned and no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported.
