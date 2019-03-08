 Downed power line sparks fires on Mariner’s Ridge
  Friday, March 8, 2019
By Star-Advertiser staff
March 8, 2019
Updated March 8, 2019 8:45pm

    Firefighters pulled in hoses after responding to a brush fire atop Mariner’s Ridge tonight.

    Honolulu firefighters pulled in hoses after responding to a brush fire atop Mariner’s Ridge this evening. At the scene handing out water to firefighters was former mayor and prosecutor Peter Carlisle, who lives nearby.

A downed power line sparked two fires in Mariner’s Ridge this evening.

One fire spread near homes and a second fire was located further up the ridge. Five Honolulu Fire Department units responded to the fires that were fully contained by 7:27 p.m.

HFD said strong wind conditions challenged the efforts of firefighters. Less than one acre was burned and no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported.

