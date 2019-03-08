 Man charged with arson in connection with Maili brush fire
  • Friday, March 8, 2019
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
March 8, 2019
Updated March 8, 2019 8:26pm

  • Video courtesy Patrick Costa

    Firefighters battled a large brush fire raging Wednesday afternoon in Maili at Farrington Highway and Kaukama Road.

  • COURTESY ELIZABETH TORRESIN

    Prosecutors charged tonight a 43-year-old man with first-degree arson in connection with a Maili brush fire Wednesday afternoon.

Police arrested Micah Araneta at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree arson and a $5,000 contempt warrant in Maili 86-100 Farrington Highway.

The blaze, which started at 3:14 p.m., scorched 20 acres, much of Puu O Hulu, the coastal hill in the area of the Maili pillboxes.

Firefighters contained the blaze at 5:09 p.m.

The fire and Araneta’s confrontation with a police officer was caught on video by state Sen. Maile Shimabukuro, who happened to be riding home on TheBus.

An officer was pointing a gun at a man, who was apparently holding an object that looked like a 2-foot-long stick or cylinder and yelling.

Shimabukuro said a smaller fire about 25 feet from the officer and suspect appeared to have been recently started near the shoulder of the highway.

