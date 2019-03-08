 Summer reburial for sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack
  • Friday, March 8, 2019
Associated Press
March 8, 2019
Updated March 8, 2019 2:55pm

  • THE PENTAGON VIA AP

    Charles M. Stern Jr.

ALBANY, N.Y. >> The remains of a New York sailor killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 will be brought home for reburial.

Charles Stern, nephew of Charles M. Stern Jr., says today that his uncle’s remains will be buried at Beth Emeth Cemetery outside Albany sometime this summer.

The Pentagon announced this week that the remains of the 26-year-old ensign had been identified.

Stern was among the 429 crewmembers killed when the USS Oklahoma capsized after being hit by aerial torpedoes during the surprise attack on U.S. military installations in Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941.

Stern, a graduate of Albany High School and Dartmouth College, joined the Navy in 1940.

His remains were among the USS Oklahoma unknowns disinterred from a Hawaii cemetery in 2015.

