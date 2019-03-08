Spike in flu has Queen’s Medical Center taking precautions to protect patients

The Queens Medical Center is prohibiting all visitors, staff and doctors with 100.5-degree fevers and flu-like symptoms from entering patient areas due to a spike in influenza at the hospital.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Queen’s Medical Center is prohibiting all visitors, staff and doctors with 100.5-degree fevers and flu-like symptoms from entering patient areas due to a spike in influenza at the hospital.

Workers stationed at the entrance to the patient towers are taking the temperatures of anyone who comes through as a precaution starting this week at the Punchbowl Street campus. They are also asking people if they are having flu-like systems.

“The safety of our patients, physicians, and staff is Queen’s highest priority. We are currently in flu season and have seen an increase in flu cases for both staff and patients. As a result, to keep our patients safe and to prevent the spread of flu among patients, staff and visitors, extra flu precautions have been initiated,” said Dr. Les Chun, chief medical officer. “Any visitors, staff or physicians with any signs or symptoms of the flu are being asked to return when they are feeling better. We all must work collectively to protect our patients and families from influenza.”

Queen’s did not say how many flu cases they have seen or what the increase has been.

Some Hawaii Pacific Health hospitals, including Pali Momi Medical Center and Straub Medical Center, are also seeing more patients with the flu, but have not implemented any special procedures for visitors or employees, said spokeswoman Kristen Bonilla.

The state Department of Health said it hasn’t had any reports of flu outbreak, but is aware of the situation at Queen’s to limit the spread of the flu and other respiratory diseases.

Hawaii was listed as “moderate” for flu, according to an influenza activity report for the week ending March 2, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nationally, flu was reported to be widespread in 48 states, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.