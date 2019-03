SHARE















Today

BASEBALL

College: Oregon at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo,

6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

SOFTBALL

College: Outrigger Resorts Hawaii Spring Fling Tournament—St. Bonaventure vs.

California, 1 p.m.; Niagara vs. St. Bonaventure, 3:30 p.m.; Niagara vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball

Stadium.

PacWest: Holy Names at Hawaii Hilo (DH), noon.

OIA East: Castle at Roosevelt, 3 p.m.

OIA West: Pearl City at Kapolei, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waipahu at McKinley,

5 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha,

4 p.m.; Maryknoll vs. Le Jardin, 4 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park; Hawaii

Baptist vs. St. Francis, 4 p.m. at Keehi

Lagoon courts; Punahou at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school: Velasco Invitational at

Radford, 3 p.m. Teams: Aiea, Farrington, Kapaa, Nanakuli, Radford, Waianae, Waipahu.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Outrigger Hotels and

Resorts Invitational–Pepperdine vs. King,

4 p.m.; Ball State at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; matches at Stan Sheriff Center.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I—‘Iolani at Punahou,

6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha,

6 p.m. Varsity II—Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College: Oregon at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo (DH), 3 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

ILH: Damien at Mid-Pacific; Hanalani vs. Saint Louis at CORP 2; Maryknoll vs. Kamehameha at CORP 1; Pac-Five at

‘Iolani. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA East: Castle vs. Roosevelt at

Stevenson Intermediate; Kailua vs.

Farrington at Lanakila District Park; Kalani at Kaiser. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Aiea at Leilehua; Campbell at Kapolei; Mililani at Waianae. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Radford at Kahuku, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: Outrigger Resorts Hawaii Spring Fling Tournament—St. Bonaventure vs. Utah, 10 a.m.; Utah vs. Niagara, noon; Southern Illinois-Edwardsville vs. California, 2 p.m.; Niagara vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m.;

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville vs. Hawaii,

6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: Holy Names at Hawaii Hilo (DH), noon.

ILH: Sacred Hearts at Punahou, 11 a.m.; Damien vs. Maryknoll, 3 p.m. at Sand Island Field; St. Francis at Mid-Pacific, 3 p.m.;

‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 3 p.m.

OIA East: Kailua at Kalani; Moanalua at Kaimuki. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Leilehua at Aiea; Campbell at Waianae. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Farrington at Nanakuli; Radford at Kahuku; Anuenue at Waialua. Games start at 3 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH girls: Le Jardin at Kamehameha;

Hawaii Baptist at ‘Iolani. Matches start at 3:30 p.m.

OIA: Aiea at Pearl City; Farrington at

Castle; Kailua at Kahuku; Kalaheo at

Kaiser; Kalani at Roosevelt; Kapolei at Waipahu; Leilehua at Radford; Mililani at Waianae; Waialua at Campbell. Matches start at 2 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: 2:30 p.m. at Kamehameha.

High school: Castle Invitational at Castle, 2 p.m. Teams: Castle, Kailua, Kaimuki,

Kalani, McKinley, Moanalua, Roosevelt.

High school: Smithe Invitational at

Leilehua, 2 p.m. Teams: Kalaheo, Kahuku, Leilehua, Pearl City, Waialua. High school: Yamamoto Invitational at Mililani, 2 p.m. Teams: Anuenue, Campbell, Kaiser,

Kapolei, Mililani.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Outrigger Hotels and

Resorts Invitational–King vs. Ball State,

4 p.m.; Pepperdine at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; matches at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH varsity I boys: Maryknoll at

Mid-Pacific, 4:30 p.m.

ILH varsity II boys: Hanalani vs.

University, 10:30 a.m. at Klum Gym;

Le Jardin at Saint Louis, 1 p.m.; Punahou at St. Francis, 3:15 p.m.

WATER POLO

OIA: At CORP: Roosevelt vs. Moanalua,

2 p.m.; Waialua vs. Pearl City, 3:05 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Kapolei, 4:10 p.m.;

Roosevelt vs. Waialua, 5:15 p.m.

At Kaimuki: Kahuku vs. Farrington, 2 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Kalani, 3:05 p.m.; Kailua vs. Farrington, 4:10 p.m. At Kaiser: McKinley vs. Kaiser, 2 p.m.; Campbell vs. Mililani, 3:05 p.m.

ILH

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Kamehameha 8, Damien 5

W—Kapono Rawlins. L—B. Joines. S—D. Nakahara.

Leading hitters—KS: Kaeden Shim 2-4,

2 runs; Josiah Pekelo 2 RBIs; Hanu Racoma 2-3, 2 RBIs; Pa’a Elarionoff 2b, 2 RBIs; Keaka Barrozo 2-2, 2 runs; Jonny Shimabukuro 2b. DMS: Kayson Kajiwara 2 runs; K. Kinney 2 runs.

At Mid-Pacific

Punahou 19, Mid-Pacific 0, 5 inn.

W—Matt McConnell. L—Breyndon

Nakamura.

Leading hitters—Pun: Kalae Harrison 3-4, 2 runs; Kirk Terada-Herzer 2 runs; Jake Tsukada 2-4, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Aaron Tom 3-3, 2 HRs, 3 runs, 6 RBIs; Koa

Eldredge 2-3, 3 runs; Kade Morihara

2 runs; Makana Murashige 3-4, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Cody Hirano 2-3, 2 2bs, 3 RBIs.

At Goeas Field

‘Iolani 14, Saint Louis 7

W—Andrew Quemado. L—Caleb Lomavita.

Leading hitters—Iol: Shaydon Kubo 2-4, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Micah Miyahira 2-4, 2b, 4 runs; Micah Yonamine 3-4, 2 HRs, 2 runs, 7 RBIs; Jacob Hinderleider 3-5; Jonah

Miyazawa 2 runs; Blake Hiraki HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Tate Shimao 2b. StL: Caleb

Lomavita HR, 2 RBIs; J. Navyak 2-4; Hunter Penueta 2 RBIs.

At Central Oahu Regional Park

St. Francis 11, Hanalani 1, 6 inn.

W—Stephen Perry. L—Louis Holt.

Leading hitters—StF: J.P. Tilley 3 runs; Reece Kadota 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; M. Poole 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Maximus Stineman 3b. Han: Holt 2-3.

At Ala Wai Field

Maryknoll 12, Pac-Five 11

W—Parker Grant. L—Jacob Fernandez.

Leading hitters—Mary: Matt Muira 2-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Lucas Stumbaugh 2 runs; Maddux Miyasato 3-5, 2b, 3 runs; Tyler Quinn 3-4, 2b, 2 runs; Nunu Hata 2 runs; Grant 2-2, 3 RBIs. P5: Colby Chun 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Laitin Bradley 2 runs;

Fernandez 2-5, 2b, 2 runs; AJ Kaneshiro 2-3, 2 RBIs; Josh Ancheta 3-3, 2b, 2 runs.

OIA East

At Moanalua

Kaiser 8, Moanalua 5

W—Ryan Wroe. L—Devryn Oshiro.

Leading hitters—Kais: Jesse Stroede 3 runs; Landon Shigeta 3-3, 2b, 2 runs; Brock Perreira 2 RBis; Branden Chun-Ming 2-3; Ethan Nakamura 2-4, 2 runs. Moan: McCade Ho 2-2, 2 runs; Mathis Yamamoto.

ILH

At Ala Wai Field

Punahou 9, ‘Iolani 3

W—Ashanti Martinez. L—Aleia Agbayani.

Leading hitters—Pun: Maya Matsubara 2 runs; D’Asha Saiki 3-3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Liana Heshiki 4-4, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs. Iol: Tilton 3-3, HR, 2 RBIs; Kapili Lopes 3b; Agbayani 2b

COLLEGE

At La Jolla, Calif.

Men

Hawaii Pacific 4, UC San Diego 0

Women

Barry 4, Hawaii Pacific 1

ILH

Boys Varsity

Punahou 5, Hawaii Baptist 0

Girls Varsity

Punahou 5, Island Pacific 0

OIA

Boys

Waialua 3, Aiea 2

Girls

Waialua 3, Aiea 2

ILH

Boys Varsity I

Punahou def. Maryknoll 25-18, 25-14

Kamehameha def. Hawaii Baptist 25-22, 25-20

Boys Varsity II

Le Jardin def. Hanalani 25-15, 17-25, 25-17

St. Francis def. Damien 25-16, 25-19

Boys Varsity III

Hawaiian Mission Academy def. Island

Pacific 15-25, 25-23, 25-10

Christian Academy def. Island Pacific 25-14, 25-14

OIA

Boys Varsity

Leilehua def. Campbell 25-17, 25-16

Boys JV

Campbell def. Leilehua 21-17, 21-11

BIIF

Boys Varsity

Makua Lani def Hawaii Prep 26-24, 25-22, 14-25, 27-29, 15-12