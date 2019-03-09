 2 women pulled from waters off Waikiki in critical condition
2 women pulled from waters off Waikiki in critical condition

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 9, 2019
Updated March 9, 2019 12:49pm
Two women are in critical condition this morning when lifeguards pulled them out of the water in Waikiki.

One woman nearly drowned, while another woman suffered cardiac arrest while swimming offshore shortly before 9:30 a.m. at 2909 Kalakaua Avenue fronting the Outrigger Canoe Club.

Around 9:20 a.m., a 55-year-old female was apparently snorkeling and swimming offshore in Waikiki. Lifeguards and Honolulu firefighters responded and performed CPR on her before the arrival of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, according to an EMS report.

Around 9:22 a.m., a 50-year-old female suffered cardiac arrest while in the water at the same location. Paramedics pulled her out of the water and administered life-saving treatment.

Both women were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

