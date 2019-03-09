Hawaii island firefighters investigating cause of blaze at Kona Diving Company

Hawaii island firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire Friday night at Kona Diving Company in Kailua-Kona.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Hawaii island firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire Friday night at Kona Diving Company in Kailua-Kona.

Hawaii County Fire Department firefighters responded 11:07 p.m. Friday to the scene at 74-5615 Luhia St., with the first crews arriving six minutes later to discover flames with heavy smoke coming from the steel frame commercial building with combustible contents.

A total of 11 units comprising of 19 firefighters responded to the alarm. The second-floor mezzanine area was on fire and confined to the room. Adjoining businesses were not affected.

The blaze was brought under control at 1:02 a.m. Saturday.

There were no occupants when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are investigating the estimated cost of damage.