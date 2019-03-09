Honolulu police investigating shooting in Waipahu

An adult male is in critical condition following a shooting this morning at Jack in the Box in Waipahu.

Police are currently on the scene of the fast-food restaurant, located along Farrington Highway, to investigate the incident.

The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said. Police did not provide other details.

A Jack in the Box employee said the drive-thru window is closed, but the dining room is still open.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.