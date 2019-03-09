 Maui County corporation counsel charged with abuse
By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
March 9, 2019
Updated March 9, 2019 9:09pm

    Maui County Corporation Counsel Patrick K. Wong has been placed on administrative leave.

Maui County Corporation Counsel Patrick K. Wong has been placed on administrative leave after being charged today with abuse of a household member, the county said.

“We are still investigating this matter as we speak, however, any domestic abuse is completely unacceptable,” Mayor Michael Victorino said in a release. “I do not tolerate abuse or harmful behavior from anyone. We are handling this alleged incident as quickly and thoroughly as possible.”

Wong was arrested at 12:15 a.m. today at a residence in Wailuku. He has since posted bail, according to Maui County.

