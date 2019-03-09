Maui County corporation counsel charged with abuse

Maui County Corporation Counsel Patrick K. Wong has been placed on administrative leave after being charged today with abuse of a household member, the county said.

“We are still investigating this matter as we speak, however, any domestic abuse is completely unacceptable,” Mayor Michael Victorino said in a release. “I do not tolerate abuse or harmful behavior from anyone. We are handling this alleged incident as quickly and thoroughly as possible.”

Wong was arrested at 12:15 a.m. today at a residence in Wailuku. He has since posted bail, according to Maui County.