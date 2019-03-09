 Tourism jobs take a hit as Hawaii unemployment rises
  • Saturday, March 9, 2019
  • 73°

Tourism jobs take a hit as Hawaii unemployment rises

By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 9, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  March 8, 2019 at 10:04 pm
Hawaii’s unemployment rate inched up to its highest level in two years amid signs the state’s economic growth is slowing, especially in tourism. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up