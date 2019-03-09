 Michigan man receives congratulatory telegram 50 years later
  • Saturday, March 9, 2019
Michigan man receives congratulatory telegram 50 years later

Associated Press
March 9, 2019
Updated March 9, 2019 7:38am

  • JACOB HAMILTON/ANN ARBOR NEWS VIA AP / MARCH 1

    A telegram sent by a family friend of Robert Fink in May 1969 and recovered half a century later sits atop UM memorabilia at his home in Huntington Woods.

  • JACOB HAMILTON/ANN ARBOR NEWS VIA AP / MARCH 1

    Robert Fink holds up a telegram from a family friend congratulating him on his 1969 graduation from the University of Michigan at his home in Huntington Woods, Mich. The telegram, delivered to his apartment the day after he moved away from Ann Arbor, was recovered 50 years later by an employee of a downtown Ann Arbor company in a filing cabinet bought from the University of Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, MICH. >> A man who graduated from the University of Michigan in 1969 has finally received a congratulatory telegram from family friends that was sent more than 50 years ago.

The Ann Arbor News reports that Robert Fink received the Western Union telegram this year.

The telegram originally arrived in 1969 at an Ann Arbor apartment Fink shared with three classmates a day after he’d left to attend graduate school in New York.

It ended up in an old filing cabinet now owned by a digital marketing company based in Ann Arbor. Christina Zaske found the telegram in December after removing the bottom drawer to retrieve a piece of paper that had fallen inside.

Zaske used the internet to find Fink in suburban Detroit and return the note to him.

Fink says the letter has made him reflect on his old connections.

