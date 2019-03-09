 Hawaii Pacific women wins PacWest tournament title
  • Saturday, March 9, 2019
Hawaii Pacific women wins PacWest tournament title

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 9, 2019
Updated March 9, 2019 4:45pm
Amy Baum scored 24 points as the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team defeated Azusa Pacific 75-68 today to win the PacWest tournament title for the second consecutive year in San Rafael, Calif.

Alysha Marcucci scored 16 points and Starr Rivera added 14 off the bench for the Sharks (23-8), who are headed to the NCAA Division II tournament for the third straight year. McKenzie Alton had nine points and nine rebounds off the bench for HPU, the third seed in the tournament.

Daylee Hanson had 21 points and Savanna Hanson added 18 for the top-seeded Cougars (25-5).

